Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 24

In 1985, the hijacking of an Egyptair jetliner parked on the ground in Malta ended violently as Egyptian commandos stormed the plane. Fifty-eight people died in the raid, in addition to two others killed by the hijackers.

In 1987, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on terms to scrap shorter- and medium-range missiles. (The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev the following month.)

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 1995, voters in Ireland narrowly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing divorce.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

In 2010, a jury in Austin convicted former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, on charges he’d illegally funneled corporate money to Texas candidates in 2002. (DeLay’s convictions were overturned on appeal.)