Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 28

In 2015, President Barack Obama kept up his holiday tradition of supporting small businesses, taking his daughters, Malia and Sasha, to a bookstore in Washington’s Petworth neighborhood, where he bought nine books. Victor Mooney, a New Yorker who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean for AIDS awareness, arrived home in Brooklyn, ending a 21-month journey. Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision in Duesseldorf, Germany, to end the Ukrainian’s nine-and-a-half-year reign as heavyweight champion and take his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles. Marjorie Lord, 97, the Broadway and film actor who became a TV star on the sitcom “Make Room for Daddy,” died in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2019, President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced that the U.S. and the Taliban had been engaged in peace talks, and said he believed that the Taliban wanted a cease-fire. (The United States would sign a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020.) China reacted angrily to Trump’s decision to sign two bills aimed at supporting human rights in China; Beijing summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest. Security and medical officials in Iraq said security forces had shot to death 40 anti-government protesters during 24 hours of spiraling violence in Baghdad and southern Iraq. Amid high winds that nearly grounded them, the balloons flew lower than usual at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.