Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 8

In 2015, Myanmar’s ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party lost by a landslide in a general election to the National League for Democracy of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. In his first public comments on the latest scandal rocking the Vatican, Pope Francis told followers in St. Peter’s Square the theft of documents describing financial malfeasance inside the Holy See was a “crime” but pledged to continue reforms of its administration. An acoustic guitar that John Lennon used to record and write “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and other hit songs sold for $2.4 million at auction in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2017, director Ridley Scott decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already-completed movie “All the Money in the World” because of the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey and reshoot his many scenes using Christopher Plummer, just six weeks ahead of the film’s release date.

In 2019, Facebook said it was deleting the name of the person who’d been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The death of a Hong Kong university student who fell from a parking garage during clashes between police and anti-government demonstrators fueled more outrage against authorities. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who’d been imprisoned for corruption, was released after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that a person could only be imprisoned after all appeals had been exhausted. U.S. health officials said they had a “very strong culprit” in the outbreak of vaping illnesses, finding that the same chemical compound — vitamin E acetate — was found in fluid taken from the lungs of 29 patients across the country.

