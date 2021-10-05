Herald & Review Almanac for Oct. 5

Dear Mr. Dad: My fiancee and I are both divorced, and between the two of us, there are four children from previous marriages. Mine are 7 and 5; hers are 6 and 8. When my girlfriend and I first met each other's kids, things were great — the children hit it off really well and liked hanging out together. And the adult-child relationships seemed to be blossoming. But over the past few months, things have begun to deteriorate on all fronts — the kids are squabbling, and my fiancee and I aren't getting along as well with each other's kids. We both had such high hopes of building a strong family together, but that's looking less and less likely. What can we do?