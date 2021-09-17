Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 17

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

On Sept. 17:

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.

In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.

In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.

In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)

In 1954, the novel “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding was first published by Faber & Faber of London.

In 1971, citing health reasons, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, 85, retired. (Black, who was succeeded by Lewis F. Powell Jr., died eight days after making his announcement.)

In 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.

In 1980, former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.

In 1987, the city of Philadelphia, birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, threw a big party to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic document; in a speech at Independence Hall, President Ronald Reagan acclaimed the framing of the Constitution as a milestone “that would profoundly and forever alter not just these United States but the world.”

In 1994, Heather Whitestone of Alabama was crowned the first deaf Miss America.

In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.

In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world. Charles H. Percy, 91, a Chicago businessman who became a U.S. senator and was once widely viewed as a top presidential contender, died in Washington.

In 2016, a bomb explosion rocked Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people. (An Afghan-born U.S. citizen was convicted in the bombing and sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2020, at a drive-in campaign event in Pennsylvania, Democrat Joe Biden denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic as “close to criminal.” Marking the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, Trump downplayed the historical legacy of slavery in the United States and blasted efforts to address systemic racism as divisive. Firefighter Charles Morton, a member of an elite Hotshot crew, died while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles; the fire was sparked when a couple used a device that was supposed to emit blue or pink smoke to reveal their baby’s gender. Rescuers on the Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama used boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

