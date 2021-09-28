Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 28

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 28, 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)

On Sept. 28:

In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.

In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.

In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.

In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.

In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.

In 1939, during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.

Recommended for you…

In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi. (Federal marshals escorted Meredith onto the campus two days later.)

In 1991, jazz great Miles Davis died in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 65.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.

In 2000, capping a 12-year battle, the government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.

In 2011, the Obama administration formally appealed a federal appeals court ruling striking down a key provision of President Barack Obama’s health care law requiring Americans to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. (The U.S. Supreme Court later upheld the individual mandate.)

In 2016, a resounding rebuke, Democrats joined with Republicans to hand Barack Obama the first veto override of his presidency, voting overwhelmingly to allow families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. courts for its alleged backing of the attackers. Israeli statesman Shimon Peres, 93, died of complications from a stroke.

In 2019, voters in Afghanistan went to the polls to elect a president for the fourth time since a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban regime in 2001; the vote was marred by violence, Taliban threats and widespread allegations of mismanagement. (After a series of delays, the country’s independent election commission announced months later that Ashraf Ghani had won a second term as president.)

In 2020, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The University of Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, apologized for not wearing a mask at a White House Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after pictures surfaced that showed him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one. Northern California’s wine country was on fire, as strong winds fanned flames, destroying homes and prompting orders for nearly 70,000 people to be evacuated. Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off a postseason that was staged nearly entirely in quarantine because of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0