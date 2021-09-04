Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 4

Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2021. There are 118 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.

On Sept. 4:

In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.

In 1893, English author Beatrix Potter first told the story of Peter Rabbit in the form of a “picture letter” to Noel Moore, the son of Potter’s former governess.

In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.

In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.

In 1974, the United States established diplomatic relations with East Germany.

In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.

In 2018, Amazon became the second publicly-traded company to reach $1 trillion in market value, following closely behind Apple.

In 2011, Jerry Lewis was conspicuously absent from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 46th annual Labor Day weekend telethon, having hosted the previous 45 broadcasts; the MDA had announced earlier that Lewis had “completed his run” as national chairman and that he would not be appearing on the telethon.

In 2016, Elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”

In 2020, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.” Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Office of Management and Budget cracked down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions; agencies were told to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0