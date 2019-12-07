Herald & Review Almanac

In 2017, Democratic Sen. Al Franken said he would resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations; he took a parting shot at President Donald Trump, describing him as "a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault." Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona said he would resign, after revealing that he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

In 2018, the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder; a state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense. President Donald Trump announced that he would nominate William Barr to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general. (Barr would be confirmed and sworn-in in February.) Trump said he would nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (Nauert withdrew from consideration two months later; congressional aides said she would have faced tough Senate questions about her relative lack of foreign policy experience.) Kendrick Lamar picked up a leading eight Grammy nominations, including seven for his musical companion to the hit film “Black Panther.”