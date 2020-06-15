Herald & Review Almanac

Today is Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
On June 15:
In 1215, England's King John put his seal to Magna Carta ("the Great Charter") at Runnymede.
In 1836, Arkansas became the 25th state.
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York's East River.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.
In 1955, the United States and Britain signed a cooperation agreement concerning atomic information for "mutual defence purposes."
In 1969, the variety show "Hee Haw," a fast-paced mixture of country music and comedy skits, debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.
In 1993, former Texas Gov. John Connally, who was wounded in the gunfire that killed President John F. Kennedy, died in Houston at age 76.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the "first lady of song," died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
In 2003, with a deadline passed for Iraqis to hand in heavy weapons, U.S. forces fanned out across Iraq to seize arms and put down potential foes.
In 2010, in his first Oval Office address, President Barack Obama promised that "we will make BP pay for the damage their company has caused," describing the massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as a "siege" on the shores of America. Mexican President Felipe Calderon appealed to his fellow citizens to support the fight against organized crime just hours after troops killed 15 suspected gang members.
In 2015, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush entered the 2016 presidential campaign with a rally and speech at Miami Dade College, joining 10 other Republicans already in the race for the party's nomination. Rachel Dolezal resigned as president of the NAACP's Spokane chapter just days after her parents said she was a white woman posing as black. American businessman Kirk Kerkorian, 95, died in Beverly Hills, California. Burlesque icon Blaze Starr, 83, died in Wilsondale, West Virginia.
In 2019, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass since the devastating April 15th fire that ravaged its roof; the archbishop of Paris wore a hard-hat helmet and only about 30 people were allowed inside. Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, known for extravagant productions like the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet,” died in Rome at the age of 96. A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-1930 sold at auction for $5.64 million; the auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium, and the jersey was part of a collection that Ruth’s family put up for sale.
Thought for Today:
"The times are not so bad as they seem; they couldn't be."
— John Franklin Carter, American commentator and author (1897-1967).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!