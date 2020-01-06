Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, in a blend of pageantry and politics, Republicans took complete control of Congress for the first time in eight years, then ran straight into a White House veto threat against their top-priority legislation to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline. President Barack Obama pledged to stand with Mexico against "the scourge of violence and the drug cartels" as he met at the White House with President Enrique Pena Nieto. Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and John Smoltz, a trio of star pitchers who dominated in an era of offense, were elected to baseball's Hall of Fame along with Craig Biggio.

In 2019, the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was named the best drama picture at the Golden Globes, defeating another movie about musicians, the more heavily favored “A Star is Born.” U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said there was now no timetable for U.S. troops to leave northeastern Syria, saying they wouldn’t leave until Islamic State militants were defeated and Kurdish fighters were protected. Another round of talks failed to break an impasse over funding for a border wall, as a government shutdown remained in effect.

Thought for Today:

"A little learning is not a dangerous thing to one who does not mistake it for a great deal."

— William Allen White, American newspaper editor (1868-1944).

