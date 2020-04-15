Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Douglas Hughes, a postal carrier from Florida, flew a one-person gyrocopter onto the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol as a protest against money in politics; he later pleaded guilty to operating a gyrocopter without a license, a felony. Former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted in Fall River, Massachusetts, of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for a late-night shooting that claimed the life of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old landscaper who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. (Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in 2017.)

In 2019, a fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved. The South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of mass shootings at a high school and a synagogue; also recognized was the Capital Gazette of Maryland for its coverage and courage in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in its own newsroom. Aretha Franklin received an honorary Pulitzer Prize as judges praised the late Queen of Soul for her indelible contribution to American music and culture.”

