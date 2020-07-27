Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, President Barack Obama, during a visit to Ethiopia, unleashed a blistering and belittling rebuke of Republican White House hopefuls, calling their attack on his landmark nuclear deal with Iran “ridiculous if it weren’t so sad.” The Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.

In 2019, President Donald Trump described the Baltimore-area congressional district represented by one of his chief Democratic critics, Elijah Cummings, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Russian police cracked down fiercely on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates on the ballot for Moscow city council. A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed, killing two people and injuring 16 others, including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships. The Boston Red Sox announced that former star David Ortiz had been released from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’d had surgery after being shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic.