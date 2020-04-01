Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Britain’s parliament rejected four alternatives to the government’s European Union divorce deal, options that would have softened or even halted the departure; the votes left the U.K. with 12 days to come up with a new plan or crash out of the bloc in chaos. A second woman said former Vice President Joe Biden had acted inappropriately, touching her face with both hands and rubbing noses with her in 2009. Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika agreed to step down before the end of his fourth term in April, yielding to growing calls for his resignation after two decades in power.