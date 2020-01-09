Herald & Review Almanac

In 1997, a Comair commuter plane crashed 18 miles short of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing all 29 people on board.

In 2001, Linda Chavez withdrew her bid to be President-elect George W. Bush's Secretary of Labor because of controversy over an immigrant in the U.S. illegally who'd once lived with her.

In 2006, confirmation hearings opened in Washington for Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito. "The Phantom of the Opera" leapt past "Cats" to become the longest-running show in Broadway history (a record that still stands).

In 2009, the Illinois House voted 114-1 to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who defiantly insisted again that he had committed no crime. (The Illinois Senate unanimously voted to remove Blagojevich from office 20 days later.)

In 2010, In a video broadcast posthumously, the Jordanian doctor who'd killed seven CIA employees in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Dec. 30, 2009, called on all jihadists to attack U.S. targets to avenge the death of Pakistani Taliban chief Baitullah Mehsud. Peyton Manning became the first player to win The Associated Press' NFL Most Valuable Player award four times.