Herald & Review Almanac

In 2017, a tractor trailer was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, crammed with dozens of immigrants; ten died and many more were treated at a hospital for dehydration and heat stroke. (The driver, James Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to transporting the immigrants resulting in death.)

In 2010, the Office of Management and Budget predicted the budget deficit would reach a record $1.47 trillion in the current fiscal year. (The actual figure for fiscal 2010 turned out to be $1.29 trillion.) Ford Motor Co. said it had made $2.6 billion from April through June 2010, its fifth straight quarterly profit. Daniel Schorr, longtime journalist with stints at CBS, CNN and NPR, died in Washington at age 93.

In 2015, Secretary of State John Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee it was “fantasy plain and simple” to claim that President Barack Obama had failed to insist on enough restraints on Iran’s nuclear program before agreeing to lift economic sanctions. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump paid a visit to the Mexico border, where he predicted Hispanics would love him, adding, “They already do.” A gunman opened fire in a Lafayette, Louisiana, theater during a screening of the film “Trainwreck,” killing two people and wounding nine before fatally shooting himself.

In 2019, Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the country’s prime minister the following day. Former defense industry lobbyist Mark Esper won Senate confirmation and was sworn in as secretary of defense, succeeding Jim Mattis. (The Pentagon had gone seven months without a confirmed leader, the longest such period in its history.) The Senate gave final legislative approval to a measure ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks would never run out of money.

