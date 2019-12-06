Herald & Review Almanac

In 2017, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel's capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace. Time magazine named as its Person of the Year the "Silence Breakers" - those who had shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment.

In 2018, flag-waving crowds lined the tracks as a special funeral train carried the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush from the Houston area to College Station, Texas, for burial on the grounds of his presidential library. Kevin Hart announced that he had stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over anti-gay tweets and comments he had made in the past. The Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” led the way with six Golden Globe nominations, including nods for best comedy picture and best actor for Christian Bale.

Thought for Today:

"Americans have always been able to handle austerity and even adversity. Prosperity is what is doing us in."

— James Reston, American journalist (born 1909, died this date in 1995).

