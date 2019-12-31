Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, despite some New Year’s Eve gains, stocks finished 2018 with their worst yearly showing in a decade; the S&P 500 ended the year 6.2 percent lower than where it began. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the first major step toward a presidential campaign, telling supporters she would more formally announce a campaign plan in early 2019. House Democrats unveiled a package of bills that would re-open the federal government without approved funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico; Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News Channel that he was “ready, willing and able” to negotiate an end to the partial shutdown that had stretched into its 10th day.