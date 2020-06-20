Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.

In 2015, Max Scherzer pitched a no-hitter, losing his perfect game with two outs in the ninth inning when he hit a batter in the Washington Nationals' 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. More than 60 pizza-makers working for 18 hours completed a pie that was 1.59545 kilometers, or nearly a mile long, for Milan's world fair, Expo 2015; a Guinness World Records judge proclaimed it the world's longest pizza, topping a 1.1415-kilometer-long pie made in Spain.

In 2019, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz; it was the first time the Islamic Republic had directly attacked the U.S. military amid tensions over the unraveling nuclear deal. A U.S. official said preparations had been made for a military strike against Iran in retaliation for the downing of the drone, but that the operation was called off with just hours to go. To the surprise of no one, the New Orleans Pelicans made Zion Williamson the top pick in the NBA draft; the Duke star was considered one of the most exciting prospects in years. The Supreme Court ruled that a 40-foot-tall, World War I memorial cross could continue to stand on public land in Maryland.