Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. military's reach could extend even further into Iraq if the anti-Islamic State campaign were to gain momentum, and held out the possibility of a greater role for U.S troops on the ground. "Free jazz" pioneer Ornette Coleman, 85, died in New York. Country singer-songwriter Jim Ed Brown, 81, died in Franklin, Tennessee. Actor Ron Moody, 91, best known for playing Fagin in the 1968 film "Oliver!," died in London.

In 2019, Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese man and permanent U.S. resident, was released after spending years in an Iranian prison on espionage charges; his release came amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program. At a House committee hearing, comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money. (A measure ensuring that the fund would remain permanent won final approval the following month and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.) In a landmark case for Africa, Botswana became the latest country to decriminalize gay sex; the country’s High Court rejected laws punishing it with up to seven years in prison.