Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died at his home in Dearborn, Michigan at the age of 92; the Democrat had served in the House for 59 years before retiring in 2014. Democrats launched a sweeping plan to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy; at least six senators running for president or considering White House bids backed the “Green New Deal.” Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation, died at a London hospital at the age of 82. Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, died in Los Angeles at the age of 83.