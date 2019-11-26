Herald & Review Almanac

In 2009, an investigation ordered by Ireland's government found that Roman Catholic Church leaders in Dublin had spent decades sheltering child-abusing priests from the law and that most fellow clerics had turned a blind eye. John Jones, a 26-year-old medical student stuck upside-down in a cave in Utah for more than a day, died despite the efforts of dozens of rescuers to extract him.

In 2018, A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars’ interior landed on the planet; it was the first successful landing on Mars in six years. General Motors announced that it would cut as many as 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure, abandoning many of its car models, as part of a major restructuring. Scientists and bioethics experts reacted with alarm to a claim from a Chinese researcher that he had helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies. Ukraine’s government imposed martial law in parts of the county to fight what its president called “growing aggression” from Moscow. Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci died in Rome at the age of 77. Stephen Hillenburg, who used his loves of drawing and marine biology to create the undersea world of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” died of Lou Gehrig’s disease at the age of 57.