Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, two gunmen opened fire inside a charter school in a Denver suburb not far from Columbine High School, killing a student, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who authorities said had charged at the shooters to protect classmates; two students at the school were charged in the attack. (A 16-year-old, Alec McKinney, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies and awaits sentencing; 19-year-old Devon Erickson pleaded not guilty to the same charges.) FBI Director Chris Wray told a Senate panel that he had no evidence that the FBI had illegally monitored President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election. Two Reuters journalists who’d been imprisoned in Myanmar for reporting on the military’s abuses of Rohingya Muslims were freed in a mass presidential pardon. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, a measure that banned the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. (A federal judge later blocked the law from taking effect.)