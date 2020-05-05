Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, White House national security adviser John Bolton said the Pentagon was deploying an aircraft carrier and other military resources to the Middle East; a defense official later said there had been “clear indications” that Iran and its proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region. A Russian airliner burst into flames while making an emergency landing in Moscow, killing 41 people; 33 others survived. “Avengers: Endgame” continued its global domination at the box office, crossing the $2 billion mark in record time on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Eagle-eyed viewers of “Game of Thrones” on HBO spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a scene in which the characters drank from goblets and horns.