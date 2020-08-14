Herald & Review Almanac

In 1995, Shannon Faulkner officially became the first female cadet in the history of The Citadel, South Carolina’s state military college. (However, Faulkner quit the school less than a week later, citing the stress of her court fight, and her isolation among the male cadets.)

In 2008, President George W. Bush signed consumer-safety legislation that banned lead from children’s toys, imposing the toughest standard in the world.

In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.

In 2010, a day after weighing in on the issue, President Barack Obama repeated that Muslims had the right to build a mosque near New York’s ground zero, but said he was not commenting on the “wisdom” of such a choice. Eight people leaving a party at a downtown Buffalo, New York, restaurant were shot, four fatally, including a Texas man who’d returned to his hometown to celebrate his first wedding anniversary. (Former gang member Riccardo McCray was later convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder, and sentenced to life without parole.) A truck overturned during an off-road race in the Mojave Desert, killing eight spectators.