Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from; all of the women were American citizens, and three were born in the U.S. Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title, and his second in a row, beating Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker. Former boxer Pernell Whitaker, a four-division champion, died at the age of 55 after being hit by a car in Virginia.