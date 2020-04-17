Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, President Barack Obama left open the door to "creative negotiations" in response to Iran's demand that punishing sanctions be immediately lifted as part of a nuclear deal (the president spoke at a White House news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi). Financial officials from the world's major economies, meeting in Washington, issued a communique welcoming modest improvements in the global economy while side-stepping fears rattling global financial markets that Greece would default on its bailout loans. Cardinal Francis George, the retired archbishop of Chicago, died at age 78.

In 2019, just days after Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a fire, police in New York said they had arrested a college philosophy teacher who they said had entered St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters; they said he had also booked a flight to Rome the following day. (A judge later decided to commit the man to a mental health facility.) The Trump administration intensified its crackdown on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, rolling back Obama administration policy and announcing new restrictions and sanctions against the three countries. A Florida 18-year-old who authorities said was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting and may have been planning her own attack in Colorado ahead of the 20th anniversary of that shooting was found dead in the mountains outside Denver after a nearly 24-hour manhunt; authorities said Sol Pais had apparently taken her own life.