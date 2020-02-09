Herald & Review Almanac

In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley's Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).

In 1995, Former Senator J. William Fulbright died in Washington at age 89.

In 2002, Britain's Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.

In 2007, Defense Secretary Robert Gates told reporters in Munich, Germany, that serial numbers and other markings on bombs provided "pretty good" evidence that Iranians were supplying either weapons or technology to Iraqi extremists.

In 2010, appealing for bipartisanship, President Barack Obama sat down with Democrats and Republicans to spur cooperation on job creation, deficit reduction and health care overhaul. First lady Michelle Obama launched her "Let's Move!" campaign against childhood obesity. Iran began enriching uranium to a higher level over the vociferous objections of the U.S. and its allies. Fred Morrison, credited with inventing the Frisbee, died in Monroe, Utah, at age 90.