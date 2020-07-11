Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, top Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from a maximum security prison in Mexico for the second time by exiting through a secretly dug mile-long tunnel (he was recaptured in January 2016 and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado following a conviction on U.S. drug-trafficking charges.) A crowd of furious Bosnian Muslims jumped over fences and attacked Serbia’s prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, with stones and water bottles, marring the 20th anniversary commemorations of the Srebrenica (SREH’-breh-neet-sah) massacre. Serena Williams won her sixth title at Wimbledon, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final; for Williams, it was her second “Serena Slam” — holding all four major titles at the same time.

In 2017, emails released by Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he’d been told before meeting with a Russian attorney during the presidential campaign that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Hillary Clinton. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough announced that he was leaving the Republican party, partly because of its loyalty to President Donald Trump.

In 2019, singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes. (Kelly has pleaded not guilty; a trial is set for later this year.) President Donald Trump abandoned his effort to put a citizenship question into the 2020 census, instead telling federal agencies to try to compile the information through existing databases. Twitter was down for about an hour in an outage that appeared to affect users around the world; the company blamed an “internal configuration change.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0