Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, Jayme Closs, who had disappeared in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in a rural town about an hour from her home and a suspect was taken into custody. (Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping after admitting that he killed Jayme’s parents and imprisoned her under a bed in his remote cabin for 88 days before she made a daring escape; he was sentenced to life in prison.) In the 20th day of a partial government shutdown caused by a stalemate over funding for a border wall, President Donald Trump toured a section of the U.S.-Mexico border and said that “a lot of the crime in our country is caused by what’s coming through here.” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the start of a second term, as countries elsewhere in the Americas cut back diplomatic ties with Venezuela and labeled him a dictator.