Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, Pope Francis and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, issued a joint declaration at the end of Francis' visit to Turkey demanding an end to violent persecution of Christians in the Middle East and calling for dialogue with Muslims. Anthony Marshall, 90, a decorated World War II veteran, diplomat and Broadway producer who saw his aristocratic life unravel as he was convicted in 1990 of raiding the fortune of his socialite mother, Brooke Astor, died in New York.

In 2018, Former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation’s highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, President Donald Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico signed a revised North American trade pact. (The agreement hasn’t yet been approved by U.S. lawmakers.) The Marriott hotel chain announced that hackers had stolen credit card and other information on as many as 500 million guests over a period of four years. A white former Dallas police officer was indicted on a murder charge, nearly three months after she fatally shot an unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she said she entered by mistake. (Amber Guyger was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison.)