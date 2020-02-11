Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, vowing that Islamic State forces were "going to lose," President Barack Obama urged Congress to authorize military action while ruling out large-scale U.S. ground combat operations reminiscent of Iraq and Afghanistan. Little League International stripped Jackie Robinson West of the national title after an investigation revealed it had falsified boundaries to field ineligible players; Mountain Ridge Little League was awarded the title. Longtime CBS News correspondent Bob Simon, 73, was killed in a car crash in New York. Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, 84, died in Las Vegas.

In 2019, Congressional negotiators reached agreement to prevent a government shutdown and finance construction of new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. Freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota apologized for tweets suggesting that members of Congress support Israel because they are being paid to do so; the tweets had brought bipartisan criticism. Robert Bowers, charged with gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and dozens of other counts. Denver schoolteachers went on strike for the first time in 25 years after failed negotiations with the school district over base pay; schools remained open with administrators and substitute teachers in classrooms. As baseball’s Oakland Athletics began spring training workouts, first-round draft pick Kyler Murray announced that he would pursue a career in the NFL rather than in baseball; Murray had won college football’s Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.