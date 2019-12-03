Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, President Donald Trump made it clear that he was closely watching those who turned on him in the Russia investigation; he tweeted that his former lawyer, who cut a deal with prosecutors, should go straight to prison, but Trump praised a key witness for having the “guts” not to testify against him. A casket containing the body of former President George H.W. Bush was flown from Texas to Washington to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. At the U.N.’s annual climate summit in Poland, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders to take global warming seriously, calling it “the most important issue we face.” After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft arrived at the ancient asteroid Bennu, some 76 million miles from Earth; the goal is to grab gravel samples in 2020 for return to Earth in 2023.