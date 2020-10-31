 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herald & Review Almanac
0 comments

Herald & Review Almanac

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 31, 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.

On Oct. 31:

In 1795, English poet John Keats was born in London.

In 1860, Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, was born in Savannah, Ga.

In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.

In 1941, the Navy destroyer USS Reuben James was torpedoed by a German U-boat off Iceland with the loss of some 100 lives, even though the United States had not yet entered World War II.

In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.

In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (seek) security guards.

In 1994, a Chicago-bound American Eagle ATR-72 crashed in northern Indiana, killing all 68 people aboard.

In 1998, a genetic study was released suggesting President Thomas Jefferson did in fact father at least one child by his slave Sally Hemings.

In 1999, EgyptAir Flight 990, bound from New York to Cairo, crashed off the Massachusetts coast, killing all 217 people aboard.

In 2001, New York hospital worker Kathy T. Nguyen (nwen) died of inhalation anthrax, the fourth person to perish in a spreading wave of bioterrorism.

In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored during a memorial service in Washington, D.C.

In 2010, a former teenage al-Qaida fighter, Omar Khadr, was sentenced by a military judge at Guantanamo to eight more years in custody under the terms of a plea agreement. Theodore C. Sorensen, President John F. Kennedy’s aide and speechwriter, died in New York at age 82. Kim Clijsters beat top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki to win the season-ending WTA Championships in Qatar, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Tiger Woods lost golf’s No. 1 ranking after 281 consecutive weeks to England’s Lee Westwood.

In 2015, a Russian passenger airliner crashed in a remote part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula 23 minutes after taking off from a popular Red Sea resort, killing all 224 people on board. Four people were killed, including the gunman, following a shooting rampage in Colorado Springs that ended in a gun battle between police and the shooter.

In 2019, the Democratic-controlled House voted 232-196 to pass a resolution setting procedures for the impeachment inquiry as Democrats tried to counter the Trump administration’s criticism of the probe; two Democrats voted against the resolution, joining all of the House’s Republicans. Tim Morrison, who had stepped down from his post at the National Security Council a day earlier, confirmed that military aid to Ukraine had been held up by President Donald Trump’s demand for Ukraine to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, but he testified that in his view, there was nothing illegal about the quid-pro-quo at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Trump announced that he would be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EX-ETIQUETTE: Resist urge to bad-mouth an ex
Lifestyles

EX-ETIQUETTE: Resist urge to bad-mouth an ex

Q: It's generally known that divorce damages children. I spent months researching when it became obvious my wife was having an affair and was going to dissolve our family. I pleaded with her to stay until at least our boys were off to college (four years away). She decided against it and left, and now our boys are hurt, angry and confused. I've gone to great lengths to try to protect my wife from their angst, but I cannot control their feelings. She blames me for their occasional harsh words toward her, has accused me of "poisoning" them against her and has shared that with her family. Now I'm hated for something I haven't done. I refuse to speak poorly to the boys no matter what she's done. As you have pointed out many times, our boys need both parents — but it hurts to be hated. What is good ex-etiquette?

+2
LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Getting over parenting 'hump'
Lifestyles

LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Getting over parenting 'hump'

Q: In a recent column, you identified toddlerhood as "the hump of parenting." As a grandmother who managed to raise five kids who were out of the house in their early 20s and are responsible citizens, I could not agree more. Two of them, however, did not get over the hump with their kids and now have spoiled, difficult children whom I sadly do not enjoy being around. Do you have advice for how parents can recover from this condition with school-age and teenage children?

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 model predicts deaths may triple by mid-January

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News