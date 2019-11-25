Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico after some of them tried to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries; U.S. authorities temporarily shut down the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, where thousands were waiting to apply for asylum. The nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century was declared fully contained after burning for more than two weeks; it had killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in and around the Northern California town of Paradise.