Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets to call for a military uprising against Nicolas Maduro; street battles erupted in the Venezuelan capital. The Trump administration quickly declared enthusiastic support for the Venezuelan opposition effort. President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to work toward a $2 trillion infrastructure plan but put off the question of how to pay for it. A gunman killed two students and wounded four others in a lecture hall at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; a student who helped end the shooting by tackling the gunman was one of the two killed. (Former student Trystan Terrell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.) Japanese Emperor Akihito announced his abdication; his 30-year reign ended at midnight, when his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, became the new emperor. Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and two other films, died at his north Texas home at the age of 74. The musical “Hadestown” earned a leading 14 Tony Award nominations.