Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, with thousands of abortion protesters swarming Washington in their annual March for Life, the House voted 242-179 to permanently forbid federal funds for most abortion coverage, even though the legislation had no realistic chance of passage. Yemen's U.S.-backed president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, quit under pressure from rebels holding him captive in his home. Former U.S. Senator and Kentucky Governor Wendell Ford, 90, died in Owensboro.

In 2019, The Supreme Court said the Trump administration could go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender men and women as court challenges continued. Los Angeles teachers overwhelmingly approved a new contract, ending a six-day strike over funding and staffing in the nation’s second-largest school district. “Roma” and “The Favourite” each picked up 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards; Netflix and Marvel each scored their first best-picture nomination, for “Roma” (Netflix) and “Black Panther” (Marvel.) Former New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, as he was elected along with Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay.

Thought for Today:

"I know there's a proverb which that says 'To err is human,' but a human error is nothing to what a computer can do if it tries."

— Dame Agatha Christie, English mystery writer (1890-1976).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0