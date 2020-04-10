Herald & Review Almanac

In 1971, a table tennis team from the United States arrived in China at the invitation of the communist government for a goodwill visit that came to be known as "ping-pong diplomacy."

In 1981, imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was declared the winner of a by-election to the British Parliament.

In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.

In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.

In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military and church officials. "Designing Women" co-star Dixie Carter, 70, died in Houston.

In 2015, during the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, a succession of potential Republican presidential rivals slung criticism and cracked jokes about Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton, who was expected to announce her White House candidacy. The Apple Watch made its debut.