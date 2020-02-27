Herald & Review Almanac

In 2010, In Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless. Steven Holcomb drove USA-1 to the Olympic gold medal in four-man bobsledding in Vancouver, ending a 62-year drought for the Americans in the event.

In 2015, Actor Leonard Nimoy, 83, world famous to "Star Trek" fans as the pointy-eared, purely logical science officer Mr. Spock, died in Los Angeles. In Tyrone, Missouri, Joseph Jesse Aldridge, 36, a man who authorities said might have been unhinged by the death of his ailing mother, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after apparently killing seven people in a house-to-house shooting rampage. Boris Nemtsov, a charismatic Russian opposition leader and sharp critic of President Vladimir Putin, was gunned down near the Kremlin.

In 2019, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un projected optimism as they opened high-stakes talks in Vietnam about curbing Pyongyang’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. In testimony to a House panel, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, cast Trump as a racist and a con man who had used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex, and who had lied during the election campaign about his business interests in Russia. The House approved a measure requiring federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, as a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in the first major gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years. (The legislation was not taken up by the Senate.)