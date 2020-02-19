Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would again seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a new Space Force within the Air Force, accepting less than the full-fledged department he had wanted. Designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose creations at Chanel and Fendi had an unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry, died in Paris. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer. Former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe, who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and went on to win the Rookie of the Year, MVP and Cy Yong awards, died at 92 after a long illness.