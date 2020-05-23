Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Cleveland patrolman Michael Brelo, who fired down through the windshield of a suspect's car at the end of a 137-shot barrage that left the two unarmed black occupants dead, was acquitted of criminal charges by a judge who said he could not determine the officer alone fired the fatal shots. Salvadorans rejoiced as slain Roman Catholic Archbishop Oscar Romero, slain by an assassin in 1980, was declared a martyr for the faith. John Forbes Nash Jr., 86, a mathematical genius whose struggle with schizophrenia was chronicled in the 2001 movie "A Beautiful Mind," and his wife, Alicia Nash, 82, were killed in a car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Actress-comedian Anne Meara, 85, whose comic work with husband Jerry Stiller helped launch a 60-year career in film and TV, died in New York. Jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave, 78, died in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In 2019, The U.S. filed new charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, accusing him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources. A day after President Donald Trump stormed out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump’s family or staff should have “an intervention for the good of the country,” and that Trump might want to “take a leave of absence.” Trump described Pelosi as “a mess,” and said she had been “all crazy” at the meeting. John Walker Lindh, the Californian who had taken up arms for the Taliban and had been captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2001, was released from prison after more than 17 years, but still faced tight restrictions amid fears that he still held radical views. Facebook said it had removed more than 3 billion fake accounts between October and March, twice as many as in the previous six months.