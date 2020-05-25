Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, On Memorial Day, President Barack Obama saluted Americans who had died in battle, telling listeners at Arlington National Cemetery the country must "never stop trying to fully repay them" for their sacrifices. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to eight months in prison for unlawfully accepting money from a U.S. supporter.

In 2018, Harvey Weinstein was charged in New York with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him; the once-powerful movie producer turned himself in to face the charges and was released on $1 million bail after a court appearance. (Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault; he is serving a 23-year prison sentence.)

In 2019, President Donald Trump opened a state visit to Japan by needling the American ally over its trade imbalance with the United States. The Toronto Raptors reached the NBA finals for the first time in the team’s history after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The raucous social satire “Parasite,” a South Korean film about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, won the top award at the Cannes Film Festival. Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two closely-watched trials, died in London; he was 92.