Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, calling America “a nation of second chances,” President Barack Obama cut the prison sentences of 46 non-violent drug offenders. Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old woman from suburban Chicago, was found hanged in a Waller County, Texas, jail cell three days after being arrested during a traffic stop; her death was ruled a suicide, a finding disputed by her family. New York City reached a $5.9 million settlement with the family of Eric Garner, a Black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election; the grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party.

In 2019, after briefly becoming a hurricane, Tropical Storm Barry made landfall about 160 miles west of New Orleans, bringing heavy rain that tested the levees and pumps that were bolstered after Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the storm spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding. Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title, defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s final. A power outage crippled the heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were set to go on, sending theater-goers into the streets and bringing subways to a near halt; electricity was restored by about midnight.

