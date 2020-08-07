Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, President Donald Trump and his wife visited the Dayton, Ohio hospital where many of the victims of a weekend shooting attack had been treated; they then flew to El Paso, where a shooting at a Walmart had killed 22 people. Cyntoia Brown was released early from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she’d been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at the age of 16; Brown, who was now 31, had been championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing. In his most aggressive attack yet on the character of the man he hoped to replace, Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of “fanning the flames of white supremacy.” Puerto Rico’s Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez became the island’s new governor, just hours after Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court declared that the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi a week earlier had been unconstitutional.