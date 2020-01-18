Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Pope Francis ended his Asian pilgrimage with an appeal for the future of the Catholic Church, urging an estimated 3 million rain-soaked Filipinos to protect their young from sin and vice so they can instead become missionaries of the faith. Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown 3:19 into overtime to lift the Seattle Seahawks to an improbable 28-22 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship game. In the AFC, Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and LeGarrette Blount ran in three more to lead the New England Patriots into the Super Bowl with a 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2019, The White House announced that President Donald Trump would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear program. (The talks collapsed, with both sides pointing to U.S. sanctions as a sticking point.) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled plans to travel by commercial plane to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying Trump had caused a security risk by talking about the trip. Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who gunned down black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. An explosion occurred as a crowd of people in a town north of Mexico City filled containers with gasoline leaking from an illegally-tapped pipeline; at least 130 people were killed.