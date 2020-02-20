Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Islamic State militants unleashed suicide bombings in eastern Libya, killing at least 40 people in what the group said was retaliation for Egyptian airstrikes against the extremists' aggressive new branch in North Africa. Maureen McDonnell, the wife of former Virginia Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, was sentenced to one year and 1 day in prison for her role in a bribery scheme that destroyed her husband's political career.

In 2019, Police in Chicago said “Empire” actor Jessie Smollett was charged with making a false police report when he said he’d been attacked by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (Prosecutors would drop the case in March.) College basketball star Zion Williamson was injured in the opening moments of Duke’s 88-72 loss to North Carolina after his Nike shoe came apart; Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain. Police in Syracuse, New York, said longtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man along an interstate highway as he tried to avoid hitting the man’s disabled vehicle; after an investigation, authorities filed no charges against Boeheim.