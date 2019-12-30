Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, President Donald Trump’s outgoing chief of staff, John Kelly, told the Los Angeles Times that Trump had long ago backed away from his campaign pledge to construct a solid wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. A lion killed an intern, 22-year-old Alexandra Black, at a zoo in North Carolina after the animal got loose from a locked space; deputies said the lion was then shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize it failed. The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, criticized the reported plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops still serving there, saying it would reduce the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal.