Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, fulfilling the hopes of millions of Kenyans, Barack Obama returned to his father’s homeland for the first time as U.S. president, a visit long sought by a country that considered him a local son. In a stunning, public attack on his own party leader, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of lying, saying he was no better than his Democratic predecessor, Harry Reid, and couldn’t be trusted. Two teenage fishermen, Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, went missing off Florida’s Atlantic coast; their capsized boat was found two days later. AT&T became the country’s biggest traditional TV provider with its $48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV.

In 2019, in a day of congressional testimony, Robert Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim of “total exoneration” in Mueller’s probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference. Boris Johnson took office as Britain’s prime minister, vowing to break the impasse that defeated his predecessor, Theresa May, and lead the country out of the European Union. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he would resign, in the face of a public uproar over an online chat in which the governor and close advisers insulted women and mocked constituents. A Pennsylvania appeals court overturned rapper Meek Mill’s conviction in a drug and gun case that had kept the rapper on probation for a decade. Federal regulators announced a settlement under which Facebook was being fined $5 billion over privacy violations; the company would also face new oversight and restrictions on its business.