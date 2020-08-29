Herald & Review Almanac

In 1982, Academy Award-winning actor Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.

In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.

In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

In 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, President Barack Obama sought to reassure disaster-weary Gulf Coast residents during a speech at Xavier University that he would not abandon their cause. “Mad Men” received its third consecutive Emmy Award for best drama series; “Modern Family” won for best comedy series. The United States’ five-year reign as Little League World Series champions ended as Tokyo defeated Waipahu, Hawaii, 4-1. Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins; it was the first time a game ended using a video review.

In 2012, the NFL announced it would open the regular season with replacement officials.