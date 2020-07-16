Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who had unexpectedly emerged as the court’s leading liberal, died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke. The House voted to condemn what it called “racist comments” by President Donald Trump aimed at four congresswomen of color, despite Trump’s insistence that he didn’t have “a racist bone in my body.” After years of silence on the case, federal prosecutors said they would not be bringing charges against a white New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of a Black man, Eric Garner. A federal judge ordered singer R. Kelly to be held without bond, after a prosecutor warned that the singer accused of having sex with minors would pose an extreme danger to young girls if he were to be set free. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” picked up a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season. South African musician Johnny Clegg, who had performed in defiance of apartheid, died at the age of 66.