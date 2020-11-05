Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Virginia Democrats took full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades, as suburban voters turned out in big numbers to back Democratic candidates. Residents of Tucson, Arizona, voted overwhelmingly not to become an official “sanctuary city” with more restrictions on how and when police could enforce immigration laws. Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, overwhelmingly approved removing the name of Dr. Martin Luther King from one of the city’s most historic boulevards, less than a year after the city council decided to rename The Paseo for the civil rights icon.